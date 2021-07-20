Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. RPM International posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.64 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.