Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

SAFM stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.95. 252,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,628. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $195.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

