Zacks: Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GEO shares. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The GEO Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The GEO Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

