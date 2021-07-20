Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post sales of $76.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.36 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $316.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

