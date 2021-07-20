Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.