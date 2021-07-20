Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Five9 by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.44. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.