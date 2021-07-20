Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.11 on Thursday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

