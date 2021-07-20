Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $299.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.04 million and the highest is $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.32. 922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $5,266,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

