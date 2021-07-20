Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,927. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.