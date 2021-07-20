Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,927. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

