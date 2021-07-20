Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 7,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,211,560 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

