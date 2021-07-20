Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

GPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 785,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $353.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.