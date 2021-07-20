Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $637.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.70 million and the lowest is $502.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

COOP stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

