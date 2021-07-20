Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $489.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.79 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $212,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 17.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. 14,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,371. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.