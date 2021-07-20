Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.21. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 6,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,238. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

