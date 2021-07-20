Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

THG stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 322,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.