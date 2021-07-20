Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.