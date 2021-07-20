Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Hold

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 12,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. Ternium has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 466.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 303,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

