Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Sell

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

TAC stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

