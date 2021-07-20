Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, which will enable it to intensify focus on high growth areas. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position bothers. Lower ROE when compared to the industry renders the stock less attractive.”

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACHC. raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.