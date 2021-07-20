Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to “Buy”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,336. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.