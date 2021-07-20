Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.61 ($121.90).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

FRA:ZAL traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Tuesday, reaching €97.14 ($114.28). 556,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.79. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

