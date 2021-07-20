Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $849,610.99 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $849,610.99 and approximately $18,187.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00291836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00119423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00149755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,257,120 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

