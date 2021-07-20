ZINC (ZINC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $37,468.06 and $68.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00758202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

