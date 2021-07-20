Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,737. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

