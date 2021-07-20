ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.49 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $114.49 million and $11.70 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00141590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,800.08 or 1.00267447 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

