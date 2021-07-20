ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $50.36 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1,258.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,209,891 shares of company stock worth $348,497,623. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

