Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.80. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zosano Pharma news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,883 shares of company stock valued at $102,700. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

