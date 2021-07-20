Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.