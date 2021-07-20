Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

