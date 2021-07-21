-$0.02 EPS Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iSun.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ISUN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.24. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.