-$0.06 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 3,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 654.46 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.94.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,448 shares of company stock worth $2,509,079. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.