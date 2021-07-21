$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,419. The stock has a market cap of $733.04 million, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

