-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.81). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($8.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,899. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

