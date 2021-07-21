$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.31 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 97,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

