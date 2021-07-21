10,000 Shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Genetron by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Genetron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genetron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,573 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Genetron by 65.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Genetron by 261.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 457,238 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

