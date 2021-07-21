10,000 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $445,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

