1,000,000 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,041,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.