10,924 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

