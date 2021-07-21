1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.22 ($28.49) and last traded at €24.44 ($28.75). 118,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 193,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.90 ($29.29).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.12 ($33.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.95.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

