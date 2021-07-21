117,599 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.56% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

