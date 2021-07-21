127,571 Shares in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

