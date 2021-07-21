$13.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $13.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

