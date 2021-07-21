1,337 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,044 shares of company stock worth $4,956,092. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

