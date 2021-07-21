$139.97 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $139.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $578.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $582.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.26 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.