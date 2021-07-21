158,300 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 158,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $33,838,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $14,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $9,940,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $9,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $8,872,000.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 2,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

