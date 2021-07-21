$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.80 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

