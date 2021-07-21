1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 165,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 89.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. 303,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,602,326. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

