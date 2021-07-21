1,774 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of HRI opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

