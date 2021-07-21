19,020 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

