1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $73,589.22 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ONEM stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

